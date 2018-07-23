Teen Hit by Sacramento Police Patrol Vehicle

According to police, officers tried to stop the teen for a bicycle code violation but he ran away. It was unclear what the violation was.
The patrol SUV hit the 16-year-old and the vehicle ended up in the front yard of a home in the neighborhood.
Neighbors came out of their homes and appeared to be outraged by what happened.
Investigators say they will be reviewing any available dash cam or body cam video.
The teen was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
This is a developing story.
38.616558 -121.446193