Teen Hit by Sacramento Police Patrol Vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A teen was struck by a Sacramento Police patrol vehicle late Sunday night near Eleanor Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard.

According to police, officers tried to stop the teen for a bicycle code violation but he ran away. It was unclear what the violation was.

The patrol SUV hit the 16-year-old and the vehicle ended up in the front yard of a home in the neighborhood.

Neighbors came out of their homes and appeared to be outraged by what happened.

The situation in North Sacramento right now: a line of police officers face an angry crowd and guard investigators at a police cruiser that has crashed into a front yard here. Relatives say that cruiser was chasing a 15-year-old boy who was hit and seriously injured by police pic.twitter.com/bQymAg2olE — Ben Deci (@BenDeciFox40) July 23, 2018

Investigators say they will be reviewing any available dash cam or body cam video.

The teen was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

This is a developing story.