HAYWARD — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office reports a 16-year-old girl was found safe after she was abducted out of Hayward.

Antonio Aguilarelizarrag kidnappedĀ Isabelle Epps around 2 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, Aguilarelizarrag, 34, was later taken into custody and his 2006 Honda Ridgeline was recovered.

Soon after the suspect was found, BART police found Epps at the Pleasant Hill-Contra Costa Centre Station.