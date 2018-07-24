Audit Details How 4 Employees’ Misused Time Cost State $160,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A new report from the California State Auditor's Office details how misused time and resources at various agencies cost the state thousands of dollars.

According to the report, a key data operator at the DMV frequently slept at her desk and "failed to perform her essential duties over a period of nearly four years[.]" Auditors estimated that between Feb. 2014 and Dec. 2017, the woman's naps resulted in about 2,200 hours in lost time and cost the state over $40,000.

The woman's supervisors failed to take appropriate action, according to the audit, and she remains employed at the department.

The DMV issued a statement after the report was released:

The DMV takes employee performance issues seriously. The DMV implemented the California State Auditor’s recommendations and is monitoring the unit to ensure this behavior does not continue.

Another example involves two CSU Fresno employees, whose frequent long breaks and absences cost the state around $111,000. A graphic from the auditors' office details how much time they say was wasted during the day.

An employee at the Kern Valley State Prison left work around 45 minutes early on a regular basis. The auditors' report says this added up to 312 hours of lost time and cost the state $8,850.

You can read the entire auditor's report by clicking here.

To David Wolfe from Howard Jarvis Tax Payers Association they show a lack of accountability for state workers.

"It just shows a complete disrespect to the taxpayers of California and all of them should be angry," Wolfe told FOX40.

The report also details how an assistant chief at Cal Fire used staff under his command to build an unauthorized structure on the property he lived on, which he rented from the agency.

The structure has sewer and electrical connections and the interior resembled a tiki bar.

The lounge was demolished in December 2017 and the chief was suspended for 30 days.

Cal Fire Deputy Director Mike Mohler issued a statement after the report was released:

"CAL FIRE is familiar with this investigation. It is a disappointment to the department. CAL FIRE has zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The department has taken action. The investigation is closed, and we are moving forward."

"These problems can and should have been dealt with months and years faster than they were," Wolfe said.

Following the auditor's report, state agencies have 60 days to respond back about the disciplinary action taken.