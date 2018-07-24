Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized for Possible Overdose

LOS ANGELES — Singer Demi Lovato was hospitalized Tuesday for an apparent overdose, according to TMZ.

Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reports the 25-year-old pop star was discovered unconscious inside her home in Hollywood Hills. She was reportedly treated with Narcan, which counteracts the effects of a heroin or opioid overdose.

Her condition was not immediately known.

Lovato has been open about her previous struggles with substance abuse. She released a new song, “Sober”, about a recent relapse.

Other entertainers tweeted their well wishes Tuesday afternoon:

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

Demi Lovato is such an inspirational, strong, beautiful human being. She’s always there for others and now its our time to be here for her and her Lovatics. We are keeping her in our thoughts and prayers. And hope she makes a speedy recovery. — Shawn Mendes (@ImHighKeyShawn) July 24, 2018