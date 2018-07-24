Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized for Possible Overdose

LOS ANGELES — Singer Demi Lovato was hospitalized Tuesday for an apparent overdose, according to TMZ.
Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reports the 25-year-old pop star was discovered unconscious inside her home in Hollywood Hills. She was reportedly treated with Narcan, which counteracts the effects of a heroin or opioid overdose.
Her condition was not immediately known.
Lovato has been open about her previous struggles with substance abuse. She released a new song, “Sober”, about a recent relapse.
