Elk Grove Residents Say Cockroaches are Crawling Up Pipes Into Homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- In Elk Grove, one neighborhood is complaining about an infestation of cockroaches.

Neighbors claim work on a local sewer line is forcing the insects out of the underground and up through pipes and storm drains into people's homes.

Minh Le showed FOX40 where he typically sees roaches around his home near Laguna Creek High School.

“I’m like arachnophobic, so I don’t really like spiders. I don’t like bugs, like none of that stuff, so," Le said.

That’s why a few weeks ago he says he had problems sleeping after he noticed a huge increase in the number of roaches in his house.

"I remember one day I came home from work, seen one right there, a big one," Le recalled. "I couldn’t get it. It went through the walls. I was like, 'Oh man, not today.'"

Neighbors told FOX40 they believe work on the swear lines in the area over the past few weeks has forced the insects out of the pipes and onto the surface, where they soon look to escape the heat by getting into people’s homes.

"From the outside they come in the garage or there’s some in the backyard, I think," Le said. "But they come in through the front. They come from everywhere. They go everywhere, honestly."

The Sacramento Area Sewer District confirms it has received a lot of customer complaints in Elk Grove's Laguna area. A statement released to FOX40 says in part:

"Cockroaches like dark, damp environments, so they periodically take shelter in our sewer pipes. When a customer calls with a concern about cockroaches in the sewer system, a crew is dispatched to investigate. If our investigation confirms cockroach activity in our sewer pipes, pest control spraying of our pipes is scheduled."

"Yeah they’re looking for water and they’re looking to escape the heat," said Jamie Davenport.

Davenport is the owner of Official Pest Prevention in Elk Grove. He says when the weather gets hot weather that's when roaches are the most active.

But there is some easy maintenance homeowners can do to keep them out of their homes.

"Sealing up cracks and crevices to the home. Door sweeps," Davenport said. "A lot of it is just keeping the brush and the compost piles and cleaning up the yard. That can help tremendously."

To ease his fears of a roach crawling on him while sleeping, Le took matters into his own hands.

"We put some Raid in there and then we put those little traps," Le said.