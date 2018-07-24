Family of Misty Holt-Singh and City of Stockton Settle Lawsuit Over Deadly Shootout

STOCKTON — The family of a 41-year-old woman, who was killed in a shootout between Stockton police officers and bank robbery suspects, has settled a lawsuit against the City of Stockton.

Misty Holt-Singh was killed in July of 2014 when she was taken hostage by three bank robbery suspects and was forced into a 60-mile police pursuit that prompted a gun battle involving dozens of officers.

A report released by the Washington, D.C.-based Police Foundation revealed details surrounding Holt-Singh’s death. It stated she died after officers fired upwards of 600 shots at the suspects’ disabled vehicle, which the report claimed was excessive and unnecessary.

Only one of the suspects survived after using the mother of two as a human shield. She was hit 10 times by police gunfire.

“This is a bittersweet day for our entire family,” said Paul Singh, Misty Holt-Singh’s husband, in a statement released on Monday. “I am grateful that the legal process is over, but the loss of Misty has left a void in our hearts that will never be filled.”

A statement released by the Stockton Police Department and Officer Joe Silva reads in part: