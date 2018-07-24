Firefighters Determine No Hazard From Package Labeled ‘Anthrax’ at Maxine Waters’ LA Office

The Los Angeles Fire Department has determined there is no hazard after responding to reports of a suspicious package at the building where Rep. Maxine Waters’ district offices are located.

The package reportedly was labeled “anthrax,” according to fire department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The department responded just before 3 p.m. local time. It reported no patients required evaluation. The fire department began leaving the scene about 4:38 p.m. local time, according to a statement from the department.

Waters has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration, and she received widespread criticism for comments where she called for the public harassment of Trump administration officials.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents,” Waters said, responding to frustration over Trump administration immigration policies that had led to the separation of undocumented migrant families at the border.

Following her comments, Waters said she had received increased threats.

In June, the Democratic congresswoman canceled two events after receiving threatening messages and “hostile mail” at her office.

“As the President has continued to lie and falsely claim that I encouraged people to assault his supporters, while also offering a veiled threat that I should ‘be careful,’ even more individuals are leaving (threatening) messages and sending hostile mail to my office,” she said in a June statement.

“There was one very serious death threat made against me on Monday from an individual in Texas which is why my planned speaking engagements in Texas and Alabama were cancelled this weekend,” the statement continued. “This is just one in several very serious threats the United States Capitol Police are investigating in which individuals threatened to shoot, lynch, or cause me serious bodily harm.”

Waters’ representatives in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.