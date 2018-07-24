Helicopter on Way to Fire Crashes East of Oakdale

STANISLAUS COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a helicopter made a crash landing Tuesday just east of Oakdale.

The Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District tweeted a picture of the downed helicopter just before 8:30 p.m. The picture shows the helicopter with extensive damage.

According to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Soria, the helicopter was being flown from Southern California to Weed to assist fire crews when its pilot began experiencing problems. As the pilot tried turning toward the Oakdale Airport, the helicopter crashed.

Cal Fire reports the “call-when-needed” helicopter was being flown to a fire to provide extra air support.

Soria reports the pilot refused medical treatment but a passenger was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been reported and sheriff’s investigators, as well as Cal Fire officials, were investigating at the scene Tuesday night.

Helicopter down just east of Oakdale Law enforcement is remaining on scene. pic.twitter.com/cI0Uw8WKfd — Stan Con Fire PIO (@stanconfirepio) July 25, 2018

