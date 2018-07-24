High School Cheerleading Coach Suspected of Driving Drunk, Crashing with Student in Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- The Roseville Joint Union High School District will be meeting with parents following the arrest of Roseville High School's cheerleading coach.

Gabriella Vega was arrested Sunday at Sonoma State University on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police say witnesses reported seeing Vega driving erratically on campus just before crashing into a tree.

There was one cheerleader in the car with her at the time. No one was hurt.

Vega, who has been the coach for the past year, has been placed on leave.

"At this point, we have not had contact with her," said John Becker, the executive director of personnel services for RJUHSD. "We've had a couple of messages into her but we haven't had contact with her. So we're still waiting to go through that process with her."

The cheer squad of 34 girls was attending a cheer camp at the college. Becker says the team was scheduled to compete but weren't able to following the arrest.

Some high school parents FOX40 spoke with say they're relieved no one was injured but that the coach made a poor decision.

"It's a huge breach in trust. You put your trust into these teachers and to these coaches," said parent Juanita Singleton. "They spend a lot of time with your children. It's just unfortunate that something like this would happen."

Some mothers say the young coach must realize the impact this situation has had on her cheerleaders.

"I'm sure she feels horrible about it," Singleton said. "I'm sure she wants her kids, even her fellow staff, to look up to her. These kids look up to her and I'm sure she feels horrible about it."

"She did send text messages to the cheer squad, very apologetic, very upset. But there was care and concern for her squad," Becker said.

The school says their cheer program will continue at the start of the semester. They're working out who will lead as the coach.

Granite Bay district and others have reached out to RJUHSD to help.