Local Las Vegas Shooting Survivor Calls MGM’s Lawsuit ‘Unfathomable’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The memories are terrifying but Lisa Fine, from Sacramento, spoke openly about last October's Las Vegas shooting because she wants to help fellow survivors.

"Just watching and listening to people being murdered by an AR-15 is the worst thing ever and when the bullets are flying by you the air changes. You can feel the hair lift up," Fine said.

She and another survivor, Brian Claypool, formed the Route 91 Strong nonprofit to raise money to help victims of gun violence.

"Immediate needs needed to be met. They were losing their jobs, their homes," Fine said. "They were wanting their power to stay on. They wanted to feed their kids."

As she works to help others rebuild their lives, she is deeply disturbed by the news that MGM Resorts, the company that owns Mandalay Bay, is suing hundreds of survivors.

"It's unfathomable that they are suing the survivors," Fine said. "They allowed a mad monster into their hotel with 26 bags."

Fine pointed out you can't even take a chip off a gambling table without a casino noticing.

"But this man brought 26 bags of weapons," Fine said. "Then he shoots upon the fans of a country concert across the street, which is also owned by MGM. Then they sue the people that were the victims of this."

MGM's lawsuit comes in response to hundreds of survivors who are suing the company for liability.

MGM is not seeking money from the survivors. Instead, the company is suing to be released from any liability, claiming the shooting was an act of terrorism and that federally-approved security forces were employed at the concert.

MGM claims those conditions shield the company from liability based on a 2002 law enacted as a response to 9/11.

Through statements on Twitter, MGM says it is seeking justice through the federal court system to reach a timely, fair and efficient resolution.

We have filed what is known as an action for declaratory relief. All we are doing, in effect, is asking for a change in venue from state to federal court. We are not asking for money or attorney’s fees. We only want to resolve these cases quickly, fairly and efficiently. pic.twitter.com/xfBHcU5huh — MGM Grand Hotel (@MGMGrand) July 18, 2018

"MGM could have given funds to the survivors," Fine said. "They could've reached out to Route 91 Strong and said, 'We'd like to help the survivors. We want to do something to improve lives,' not to tear them apart and re-victimize them."

You can find out more about Route 91 Strong through its website.