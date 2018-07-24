Multiple Storage Units Destroyed in Rancho Cordova Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Three large units were destroyed and 12 others were damaged by water and smoke in a Rancho Cordova storage unit fire.

The fire at the Load and Lock Storage Facility on Trade Center Drive started around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters battled the flames unit by unit without knowing what was inside each one.

Fire crews say the fire fight was difficult for numerous reasons including locks on storage units and the contents of each unit acted as fuel for the fire.

One unit had propane tanks in it that started venting, but didn’t explode.

The fire cause remains under investigation.

Electricity is provided to each unit but investigators found no indication that an electricity issue was the cause.

