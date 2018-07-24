Narcan: Local First Responders Give Overdose Reversal Drug to Hundreds Each Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Fans are in shock after Demi Lovato reportedly overdosed in Los Angeles.

"Celebrities draw attention to this but this is something that's been happening for the last 30, 40 years," said author Jason Smith.

It's something that happened to Smith. His opioid addiction started at 17 years old.

"I overdosed a number of times," Smith said.

But Smith and Lovato have more than that in common. TMZ reports narcotic reversal drug Narcan, the nasal form of naloxone, revived Lovato. Smith had his own experience with Narcan in 2009.

"When they hit me with it, it was a jolt. It was immediately reversed," Smith said.

Narcan reverses the effects of an overdose, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The department has used the drug in the field for decades.

"We have something we can use to stave off people dying," Smith said.

It's used a lot in Sacramento.

In 2016, the fire department gave Narcan to 578 overdose victims. In 2017, that number dropped to 512. So far this year it's been used 322 times.

It's life-saving but Smith says it doesn't mean you're cured.

"The first thing you're feeling is withdrawal from not having the drug," Smith said. "That's a surreal sensation to almost die from something and then immediately want more of it."

After a 16 year battle, Smith is finally clean. He's a father now and even wrote a book about his journey to sobriety.

He says individualized treatment is the best solution.

"The answer is gonna be there in each person's story, in each person's past," Smith said.

It's the finish line he hopes Lovato and others struggling can eventually get to.

"I'm alive," Smith said. "I have a lot of friends that are not. There's an appreciation, sort of, of that."