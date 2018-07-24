Police Department Says Officer Lost Control of SUV Before Hitting Teen

SACRAMENTO — Investigators say an officer lost control of his SUV before hitting a teenage suspect Sunday on Eleanor Avenue in Sacramento.

According to a press release sent out Tuesday, the Sacramento Police Department says officers stopped a 16-year-old boy, who FOX40 later identified only as Daniel, around 10 p.m. when they noticed he did not have lights on his bicycle.

When asked if he had a warrant out for his arrest, he tried to ride away then ran westbound on Eleanor Avenue.

The release states a responding officer to the scene reported seeing Daniel running toward him before he lost control of his patrol vehicle. The SUV drove up onto a neighbor’s front yard and hit Daniel.

The press release states officers “immediately requested” help from the Sacramento Fire Department to get the teen medical help. He had sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized. Early Monday morning, Daniel spoke to FOX40 once he returned home.

“I flew at least 10 to 15 feet,” he said Daniel. “I ain’t going to lie to you, it’s crazy.”

The Major Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the incident. Investigators are also looking into whether or not a woman was injured during the incident.

The teen’s family says they will be taking legal action.