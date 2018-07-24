Protesters, Council Members Clash at Heated Sacramento City Council Meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- For some time, Sacramento City Council members and those who came to meetings regularly to push for change seem to have been having trouble communicating.

Things have felt worse since the shooting of Stephon Clark.

"Because you broke our rules we're asking you to leave," said Councilman Steve Hansen to one man, who spoke longer than his allotted two minutes for public comment.

Hansen presided over Tuesday's meeting in Mayor Darrell Steinberg's absence. His staff said he had no comment to offer about the night's developments.

Loud sighs and boos turned into shouts of "that's ridiculous Steve" and eventually a chorus of "let him stay."

"I want to limit my comments to the fact that you just restarted the time after I caused a significant disruption and broke all the rules in your chamber and you would not have done that if I was black," one white woman said from the podium to a round of cheers from the crowd in chambers.

Speakers called out their representatives for what they say is unfair and even illegal treatment during public comment.

On behalf of the Sacramento chapter of Black Lives Matter and other civic groups in town, Ben DeBerry submitted what he called "a cease and desist" order to the council for prior and ongoing Brown Act violations. The act protects the public's right to participate in meetings like the one on Tuesday night.

Some activists claim critiques by the mayor and others from the dais are inappropriate.

"What happens at our city council meetings is that the mayor is very interruptive. He interrupts people all the time," said Tanya Faison with Black Lives Matter.

Black Lives Matter and others also wanted to press the council about what's perceived as inaction about city police brutality.

"If I had found out that a child in my district -- where are you Warren -- was run over by a cop car with intention, intention and it was not the first thing ... not the first thing on that agenda I would be outraged," shouted Trina Allen during her two minutes at the podium.

Around 20 people held up signs reading "SacPD = Gestapo." Steinberg responded with outrage when a speaker at a meeting in late June used the term.

A different kind of outrage flowed moments later, intense enough to shut down the meeting when Lorraine Brown tried to silence the crowd with a comment about citizenship and a dog whistle.

"I'm a USA citizen and maybe you're not," Brown said, trying to dismiss some in the crowd while she was complaining to the council about cell phones being used as weapons.

Then she blew the whistle, triggering an uproar about that being a racist act and shouts for the council to cut her time for being offensive.

Instead, council members adjourned the meeting in the face of yet another disruption.