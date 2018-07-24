Sacramento Fire Department Gets Help from Accelerant Detection Dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fire investigators are getting a helping hand from their four-legged friends. Accelerant detection canines can sniff out arson suspects in just a fraction of the time it would take their human partners.

At 6:45 a.m., we'll meet "Flash" the accelerant sniffing dog at the Sacramento Fire Department that can detect arson with the power of her nose giving investigators a powerful new tool.

Facts about accelerant detection canines from FEMA Accelerant detection canines (ADC) are motivated, accelerant detection tools. An ADC:

Transforms from a loving pet to an arson detection tool as soon as the handler puts on the food/reward pouch.

Has a sense of smell that is 100,000 times more acute than a human’s.

Knows how to work a crowd. At a fire scene, the dog is encouraged to mingle with spectators and give them a good sniff. If the arsonist is in the crowd watching, the ADC will alert to the smell of the accelerant on his or her clothes, shoes or body.

Is unbiased. The dog just sticks to the truth. If there’s an accelerant present, it alerts – simply communicating that something is there (or not there), without any personal bias, prejudice or judgment.

ADCs save time and money. An ADC:

Is fast, covering an entire scene in less than 30 minutes. It can take humans days to do what a dog does in minutes.

Is accurate. At best, humans can make educated guesses about possible accelerant use and will need to collect an average of 20 samples to send off to a lab for testing. With an ADC, its nose narrows down the guess work, and it winds up taking three samples on average. Higher quality lab samples speed up investigations and result in a higher conviction rate.

Helps to rule out arson, allowing a case to close or the insurance claim process to move forward more quickly.

ADCs are valued community members. An ADC: