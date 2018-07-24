Sacramento Firefighters Save Dog Left in Hot Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento firefighters rescued a dog from inside a hot car and posted video of it to the fire department's Facebook account Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters say the inside of the car had reached a temperature of 114 degrees. High temperatures in Sacramento are in the triple digits, and the interiors of cars can heat up fast.

Officials say the owner told firefighters that the window was left rolled down. Firefighters say it's best to leave your pets at home.

In California, you can legally break the window of a car if there is an animal locked inside and the owner cannot be found -- but you must first call the authorities.