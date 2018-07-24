Find out which anchor knows the most about some common wedding myths and facts.
Wedding Week: True and False Game
-
Wedding Week at FOX40!
-
Wedding Week: Choosing the Right Wedding Dress for You
-
Wedding Week: Wedding Planner Advice
-
Wedding in a Wildfire: Newlyweds Rush Ceremony as Klamathon Fire Marches Toward Them
-
Couples Left Scrambling After Elk Grove Wedding Venue Hit with SEC Lawsuit
-
-
Husband Reunited With Lost Wedding Band Just in Time for 50th Anniversary
-
8-Year-Old Boy Belts Out ’80s Tunes in New York City Subway Stations
-
Bride’s Mother Snaps Pic of Wedding Crasher Suspected of Stealing Newlyweds’ Gifts
-
Newlyweds Barely Escape as a Tree Branch Falls while Recording Wedding Video
-
How to Get the “Royal Wedding” Makeup Look
-
-
3-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Serves as Flower Girl in Her Bone Marrow Donor’s Wedding
-
More LGBT Issues Loom as Justices Near Wedding Cake Decision
-
Determined Bride Gets Married Just Days After Having Arm Ripped Off By Crocodile