BART Station Murder Suspect Appears in Court

OAKLAND — Prosecutors say a paroled robber faces murder and attempted murder charges in the attack at a BART station against two sisters that left one of them dead.

They say 27-year-old John Cowell was set to be arraigned Wednesday in Oakland in the Sunday attack against 18-year-old Nia Wilson, of Oakland, and her 26-year-old sister, Letifah Wilson.

Alameda County prosecutors say he also faces parole violations charges.

Cowell was arrested Monday night on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train in the San Francisco Bay Area, about a dozen miles from the MacArthur station where the sisters were attacked.

His family says he has suffered from mental illness most of his life and failed to receive proper treatment.

Records show Cowell recently served two years for second-degree robbery.