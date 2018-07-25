Boy Battling Leukemia Gets Taste of Being Sacramento Firefighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento firefighters made a boy's dream a reality Wednesday morning at his Make-A-Wish celebration.

"It’s something he’s always just wanted. Even since he was just ... before the diagnosis, he’s always said, 'I want to be a firefighter when I grow up,'" explained Ana Orejel, Saul's sister.

Like many little boys, 9-year-old Saul has always wanted to be a firefighter.

"I just thought in my head how fun it would be with the horns, the water hose, the big ladder," Saul said.

But, unlike most 9-year-olds, Saul is battling leukemia.

"I can’t tell you how many times it was us who were sad and Saul was smiling throughout this whole entire process," Orejel said.

Saul got a taste of what life is like as a firefighter. Equipped with his new gear, he took a ride in a fire engine and learned how to use a hose.

But what made the experience even more special was the firefighter who made his wish come true.

"Just by coincidence, I happen to be a Make-A-Wish recipient for the same diagnosis at the same age, in the same area, at the same hospital. So it’s pretty interesting," Derrick Perry said.

Perry knows first-hand the impact Make-A-Wish can have on a child’s life.

"It might give him a chance to see the light at the end of the tunnel. There’s more after a life-changing event like this," Perry said.

It’s clear after his training, Saul is more motivated to become a firefighter now than ever before.

"He's saying he was in the same thing that I was and he’s a firefighter, that means I can do it too,” Saul said.

Saul originally wished for video games and the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted that a couple months ago but when they saw the opportunity to get the Sacramento Fire Department involved -- they couldn’t pass it up.