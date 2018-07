Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get into the spirit of Italy at Festa Italiana! on Sunday, July 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds. This annual event is designed to bring the community together through the finest food, activities and entertainment of the Italian culture.

More info:

Festa Italiana

July 29

10am - 5pm

Lodi Grape Festival Grounds

Tickets: $10 at the gate

Festa-Italiana.com