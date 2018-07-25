Celebrity Chef Duff Goldman Designs the Ultimate Doughnut Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Duff Goldman is known for his creative and visually dazzling approach to dessert. Simone and Paul got the details on his latest creation, the ultimate doughnut cake.

Chef Duff Goldman and his staff are known for creating incredible themed cakes, which landed them and his bakery on TV in a hit reality show. So to help celebrate, Duff is teaming up with Krispy Kreme to create the ULTIMATE doughnut cake for their birthday. The doughnut cake will feature a special release confetti-themed doughnut that will be announced next week.