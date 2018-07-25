Contra Costa County Fire Prompts Evacuation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a quick-moving brush fire has burned at least one home and prompted evacuations during a heat wave.

Robert Marshall, spokesman for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, told the East Bay Times the fire started shortly after 3 p.m. in Clayton.

Footage from ABC7 News shows thick smoke in the Marsh Creek Springs area, where homes are spread out around windy roads.

Pam Temmermand, spokeswoman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told ABC7 News said there were no reports of injuries but at least two out-buildings and one residence have burned.

The fire is about 125 acres and not contained.

#MarshFire [update] near Marsh Creek Rd and Bragdon way, east of Mount Diablo (Contra Costa County) is now 110 acres. pic.twitter.com/lsCUfJjvoo — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 26, 2018

County officials ordered an evacuation about an hour after the fire started.

Clayton is about 30 miles east of San Francisco.