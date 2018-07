Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A fire erupted overnight at the Sierra Waste Recycling and Transfer StationĀ on Berry Avenue.

The fire started around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews were able to knock the flames out before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Sacramento Fire does not plan to investigate because the fire did not cause any substantial property damage or threaten any structures.