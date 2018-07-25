Dixon Rancher’s Escaped Horses Return After Extensive Search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON -- The last time rancher Brian Thiel saw his horses was last Thursday on a sprawling 500-acre ranch in Dixon.

"They were down here a bit and then they were about 20 miles from where they were across the channel," Thiel told FOX40.

When Brian went to check on Damon, Duke and Money Saturday, they were gone.

He feared someone had stolen them. Altogether, the quarter horses are worth about $120,000.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office not only searched on the ground for the missing horses they used a plane, helicopter and drone, according to Thiel.

Thiel even put up a $20,000 reward for the safe return of his rodeo roping horses.

The horses had traversed at least 20 miles of luscious grass and fields. Eventually, they even crossed a channel to get to the area where they were spotted, east of the Yolo Causeway.

"They're fine. They're out there just running around with a bunch of cows," Thiel said.

Thiel says he's grateful for everyone who helped search for the mischevious trio.

"They've helped so much," Thiel said. "And Jodi and the detective here and everybody, yeah, couldn't have done it without them. I'm blessed."

Adding to his relief, the horses left on their own and were never stolen.

"Make my job a little easier that I don't have to go chase someone down for them, being able to track 'em down out here," said Yolo County Sheriff's Detective Tom Hayes.

"Who wants to think that they're stolen horses out there?" said horse trainer Judi Tuft. "I would be very upset if I was missin' mine."

Thiel says he's not taking any chances. He's taking the horses back to his ranch in Utah.