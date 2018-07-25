Investigators: Man Intentionally Run Over in North Highlands Parking Lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department reports a man died when he was intentionally run over by a car Wednesday in North Highlands.

The incident occurred on Watt and Orange Grove avenues in front of a Del Taco around 8:30 p.m., according to Shaun Hampton with the sheriff's department.

Investigators are speaking to witnesses in and around the fast food restaurant for more information.

Hampton told FOX40 witnesses are offering conflicting reports about the suspect's vehicle, making it difficult for investigators to gather details on the driver.

The sheriff's department said Thursday morning that the vehicle was a light-color, full-size pickup.

