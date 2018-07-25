Jars of Taco Bell Cheese Dip Recalled over Botulism Risk

The Kraft Heinz Food Company is voluntarily recalling around 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso mild cheese dip because of concerns over botulism.

The FDA noted the following recall information for their 15-ounce jars:

Individual package UPC: 021000024490

Case UPC: 21000066900

Officials warned the public not to eat the dip, even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism can cause serious illness or even death. Symptoms of botulism include general weakness, dizziness, double vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Other symptoms may include difficulty breathing, muscle weakness, abdominal distension and constipation. Anyone experiencing these problems should seek medical help.

