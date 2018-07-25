Man Assaulted, Found Dead in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Investigators are searching for a suspect and a motive after a man was found dead on Auburn Boulevard Wednesday.

Around 8 a.m., paramedics were called to Auburn Boulevard, just east of Garfield. There they pronounced the unidentified man in his 30s dead at the scene, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Shaun Hampton.

Following an investigation, Hampton reports the man was violently attacked around an hour and a half prior.

Detectives have been interviewing witnesses and have asked anyone who may have seen a fight in the area around 6:30 a.m. to call the sheriff’s department.

