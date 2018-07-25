Puppy with a Mighty Spirit Needs a Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHINGLE SPRINGS -- His name is Mighty, which is a good word to describe his determination.

"He does not know he's different," said Ann King, a volunteer trainer at Foothill Dog Rescue in Shingle Springs.

The nonprofit saves dogs from crowded shelters, fosters them with families and adopts them out to forever homes.

Five-month-old Mighty was the only survivor from a litter of bull terrier Shih Tzu mix puppies. He has spina bifida and cannot use his hind legs.

"We took him on because he’s a really, really nice dog," King said.

Mighty is very affectionate and loving but he is going to require a special kind of home.

"He can go in a crate if you have to go to the store but he does need somebody who is around a lot because when he's in his wheelchair he has to be supervised because that gets stuck on things. He is incontinent, both ways," King said.

But for the right person, Mighty offers much more in return.

"So he loves people," King said. "He loves children. He likes other dogs."

Mighty will be available to meet his forever family at this Saturday's weekly adoption event at the Foothill Dog Rescue's Headquarters.

"We try to find the best fit for the dog," said Val Kinsman, one of the rescue's board members.

Kinsman is also working on a big Bow Wow Block Party on the night of Saturday, August 18, their biggest fundraiser of the year.

It takes a lot of generosity from the public to give precious personalities like little Mighty a chance at a full happy life.

"That’s what helps us to save medical needs dogs, hospice dogs, all different types, from mange dogs to perfectly healthy dogs to very ill dogs, and get them out of the shelter. And we can provide them with medical needs that they have," Kinsman said.

As mighty thrives in foster care, rescue volunteers are confident.

"The right family is out there for him," King said.

More information about adoptions and upcoming events is available on the Foothill Dog Rescue website.