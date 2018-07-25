Suspect Arrested in Burns Way Homicide in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Authorities have a arrested a suspect for the murder of the 59-year-old man found dead in his home on Burns Way near 47th Avenue.
The victim was found by a friend on June 24 after he wouldn’t respond to phone calls.
Monday, July 23, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department arrested 25-year-old David Saechao for the homicide.
Saechao was already in custody for unrelated charges.
Investigators are still working on contacting a family member of the victim, so his identity has not been released.