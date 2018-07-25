Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A long-lasting trend in the DIY community is furniture flipping and restoration– and it’s easy to see why! Not only is the life of the piece of furniture extended, flippers and DIY-ers get to infuse their own creativity on the project with new paint and fun fabric! In this upcycle workshop, you’ll gain hands-on experience updating a chair – specifically, a vintage theater chair straight out of the 24th Street Theater– under the guidance of professional upcycling artists Mike Jones and Maureen Hefti. Proper prep and painting techniques will be covered, as well as re-upholstering skills for a fresh look.

More info:

Theater Chair Upcycle Workshop

August 4th

10am -4pm

Upcyclepop Art Lab

700 Folsom Blvd.

(916) 452-3005

Sierra2.org