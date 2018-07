Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN -- Traffic was stopped along Highway 49 Wednesday after a pickup truck caught fire.

Caltrans reports the highway was closed at Edgewood Road, just north of Auburn, with no estimated time of reopening. The northbound lanes of the highway were blocked.

The fire was sparked when the truck, which was pulling a recreational vehicle, overheated. The truck was badly damaged, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

No one was injured.

Highway 49 closed at Edgewood Drive north of Auburn due to truck fire. No ETO #TrafficAlert — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 25, 2018

Stay with FOX40 for more updates.