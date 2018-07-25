Simone is in the studio with relationship expert Joey Garcia to talk about things couples should discuss before marriage.
Wedding Week: Issues to Confront Before Marriage
-
Wedding Week at FOX40!
-
Wedding Week: Choosing the Right Wedding Dress for You
-
Wedding Week: Wedding Planner Advice
-
Wedding Week: True and False Game
-
Wedding in a Wildfire: Newlyweds Rush Ceremony as Klamathon Fire Marches Toward Them
-
-
Delaware is Now the First U.S. State to Fully Ban Child Marriage
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Marry in Trailblazing Ceremony
-
The 11-Year-Old Girl Divorcing Her 38-Year-Old Husband
-
Justices Side with Colorado Baker On Same-Sex Wedding Cake
-
More LGBT Issues Loom as Justices Near Wedding Cake Decision
-
-
Husband of Adult Film Performer Stormy Daniels Seeks Divorce
-
Husband Reunited With Lost Wedding Band Just in Time for 50th Anniversary
-
Couples Left Scrambling After Elk Grove Wedding Venue Hit with SEC Lawsuit