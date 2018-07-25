× Yosemite Visitors Forced to Improvise during Ferguson Fire

YOSEMITE VALLEY — The Ferguson Fire has transformed Yosemite’s beauty but it hasn’t stopped tourists from enjoying the national treasure.

“It might have been raining. Instead, it’s burning,” Kirk Iverson, who is visiting from Alabama, told FOX40.com “That’s life. No big deal.”

Heavy smoke drifting in from the fire has forced park rangers to close hotels, campgrounds and restaurants in the Yosemite Valley and Wawona.

The areas typically bustle with tourists, but it was quiet Wednesday after officials urged visitors to leave and shut the areas down at noon.

Selena Fang, visiting from Michigan, told FOX40 her trip to Yosemite was took months of planning but is taking some last-minute changes in stride.

“We found out the park was closing today. So we got here last night and we haven’t really been doing that much but we’ve just kind of been improvising,” Fang said.

Rangers say other park services, attractions and roads have been closed since the fire began earlier in the month.

Though shrouded in haze, visitors say Yosemite’s views are breathtaking.

“I’ve been all over the country backpacking and this is probably the prettiest place I’ve ever been in the United States,” Abbey Walsh, who is visiting from Arizona, told FOX40.

Officials will continue to monitor fire and smoke conditions, and the park is set to reopen on Sunday.