200 More Jump Bikes Coming to Sacramento This Weekend

SACRAMENTO -- Two hundred more Jump Bikes are coming to Sacramento to help meet increasing demand.

"Within the first couple of months we more than doubled, I think even tripled, the ridership of San Francisco," city councilmember Steve Hansen said.

The bright red electric bikes hit the streets in Sacramento, West Sacramento and Davis back in May. The three cities shared 300 bikes.

"I think it's been easier for one person to find a bike, but when you've got multiple people in your group that's been part of the challenge," said Visit Sacramento CEO Mike Testa. "So the demand is certainly there."

More bikes are being delivered on Saturday.

"Those 200 bikes that are coming this weekend will help dramatically," Hansen told FOX40. "Then as the system gets fully implemented people should see a lot of bikes, they should feel even if they return their bike there will still be one for them to pick up."

Not only will there be a delivery this Saturday, but 200 more will be delivered in August and another 200 will be delivered in September, giving the region one of the largest electrical bike rental fleets in the country.

"They're gonna be everywhere. It shouldn't be a problem to find a bike," Hansen said.

So far, the only complaint city officials and police say they have had to deal with is with parking the bikes. City rules say the bikes have to be locked up at designated racks, which people don't always do.

"Sometimes people are parking them in a place where a car would park, and sometimes people are parking them in locations that aren't ideal, but I think some of that is growing pains," Testa said. "It's still a new product in this community and I think as people become more familiar with it those issues will go away."