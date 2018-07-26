Black Lives Matter Issues ‘Cease and Desist’ Order Against Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- On Tuesday, Black Lives Matter and other groups submitted a "cease and desist" order to the City of Sacramento to end what they say are interruptions and critiques of individual public comments made during City Council meetings.

They're promising legal action if the alleged behavior is not reversed.

The Brown Act is supposed to protect citizens' rights to voice concerns to their elected officials in public forums.

FOX40 asked a local expert if what Black Lives Matter is describing is really a violation of the law. Attorney David Olsen said the allegation could fit within the premise of the act.

But with only two examples cited in the claim, Olsen also said, "It's a very difficult claim to make under the Brown Act."

"It's got to be very laid out that discriminatory action against individuals was carried out and that the purpose of doing it was to avoid comment on a particular subject," Olsen said.

The city and each council member each received a separate copy of the "cease and desist" packet Tuesday night. The mayor was out of town then and has been since.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Mayor Darrell Steinberg offered this statement in response: