Deadly Crash along I-80 near Gold Run Investigated as Possible Kidnapping, Homicide

GOLD RUN -- The Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash along Interstate 80 near Gold Run as a possible kidnapping and homicide.

A Placer County investigation team has been on the scene since around 9 a.m., when a black pickup truck rammed straight into a tree killing both occupants.

Investigators have information that the crash may not have been an accident.

Drivers on the freeway at the time apparently indicated that the driver drove into the tree on purpose. In fact, they were called to the area just before the wreck occurred.

"We had a report up in the area of Alta that there was a possible kidnapping occurring," said Placer County Sheriff's Lt. Andrew Scott. "Deputies responded to the scene and, as you can see down here, we had a vehicle accident with the involved parties from the scene up in Alta."

Placer County Sheriff's investigators identified the driver as 20-year-old Dayton Holden, of Newcastle, and his passenger as 23-year-old Devyn Graham, of Dutch Flat.

They say they will use the physical evidence at the collision site to help them piece together the course of events that lead to the deaths.

Meanwhile, one lane in the westbound direction was still closed around 4 p.m. and may be throughout the evening as the investigation continues.

Drivers were urged to be cautious in the area.

This is a developing story.