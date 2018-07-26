Sheriff’s Office, Loved Ones Searching for Missing Modesto Nurse

EL DORADO COUNTY — A Modesto woman’s family is searching for her after she went missing.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says Jessica Youssi’s family reported her missing Wednesday when they could not contact her and she stopped being active on social media.

She was last seen Saturday leaving her Modesto home. That same day the 40-year-old nurse posted to a social media account that she was going to the Tahoe area.

Investigators believe she may have been spotted in Ripon the following day.

Youssi is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She drives a two-door, 1999 Toyota Tacoma with an extended cab. It has the license plate number 6C01505.

Call Deputy Campora at 530-621-5168 if you see Youssi or know anything about her whereabouts.