Investigators Search for Suspected Arsonist in Stanislaus County

MODESTO — Investigators with the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit are looking for a suspected arsonist in Modesto.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a long coat light something on fire and throw it over the fence at JS West Propane on D Street.

Flames spread to the grass and threatened the facility, investigators said.

Several agencies responded to the fire on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the fire or the man detectives believe started it is asked to contact the Stanislaus Regional FIU.