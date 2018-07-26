Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The ductus arteriosus is an artery in the heart that normally closes after birth. But for many babies who are born prematurely, this artery does not close on its own and or does not close completely, leading to a condition called patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) which causes excessive blood flow to the lungs and pulmonary hypertension which can damage the lungs. Twenty to sixty percent of all premature babies report PDA and it can lead to infant morbidity and prolonged hospital stay, if not treated. The only solution in the Sacramento region has been surgery, until now.

Now in the Sacramento region, families have an alternative: a closure that can be done in the cardiac catheterization lab without surgery. This reduces risks and morbidity associated with the PDA at this young age. Dr. Frank Ing, an internationally renowned pediatric interventional cardiologist, recently recruited to be chief of pediatric cardiology at UC Davis Children’s Hospital, is now offering this new minimal invasive procedure for premature infants with this condition in the Sacramento region.

More info:

UC Davis Children's Hospital

2315 Stockton Blvd.

Sacramento

1-800-UCD-4-Kids

UCDMC.UCDavis.Edu/Children

Twitter: @UCDavisChildren