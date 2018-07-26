San Joaquin County Supervisor Suspected of DUI after 3-Car Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti was arrested Wednesday for allegedly driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say Patti, driving a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe rear-ended a 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme. The Oldsmobile was then pushed into the back of a 2011 Toyota Prius along northbound I-5 near Lathrop Road.

No one was injured.

Officers at the scene say Patti showed signs of being intoxicated and booked him into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

In a written statement, Patti blamed the crash on medication he had been taking after surgery. See his full statement below:

I understand the severity of what happened and accept responsibility for my actions. I am truly thankful that no one was hurt. I provided a roadside sobriety test that confirmed no alcohol was present, followed by a blood test that will show no illegal drugs were in my system. I firmly believe that something unexpected or accidental related to my prescribed medications occurred. Recently, I have had several major spine surgeries that put me in critical care as a result from an accident where I was a pedestrian hit by a car. I would like to apologize with all of my heart to my family, friends and constituents. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again. I would like to personally thank the representatives of the California Highway Patrol and the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office for their professionalism.

"We’re all human and we all mistakes," said Lee Neves, a political consultant.

Neves says Patti’s ongoing work will speak louder than his recent run-in with the law.

"It was a mistake, obviously, and you know it’s an unfortunate mistake and something hopefully he has learned from," Neves said.