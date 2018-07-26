‘Out of Control’ Shasta County Wildfire Jumps Sacramento River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: The CHP reports the fire is "out of control." They have told Shasta County residents who live near the Sacramento River between Eureka Way and Keswick Dam to leave immediately. Caltrans reports the fire has crossed the Sacramento River.

SHASTA COUNTY -- A wildfire in a rural northern region of California has tripled in size overnight and more evacuations have been ordered.

The Carr Fire in Shasta County was estimated at 28,763 acres by Thursday afternoon. It was 6 percent contained.

"In about four hours, it covered about three miles of space," Cal Fire spokesman Chad Carroll said.

The local California Highway Patrol office says that the fire is now in the community of Old Shasta and people in the community of West Redding should prepare to leave.

Cal Fire says the fire has destroyed 15 structures and damaged five. It is threatening 496 structures.

Governor Jerry Brown issued a state of emergency for Shasta County, as well as Riverside County where fast-moving wildfire reportedly sparked by arson burned at least five homes.

The hamlet of French Gulch that dates to the Gold Rush era was evacuated after a vehicle problem ignited the blaze on Monday.

"Commonly that’s things like where maybe tires fail or chains are dragging," Carroll said. "It’s a reminder to the general public that even the dragging of a chain across the asphalt can create sparks."

Officials say the Carr Fire's rapid spread was likely caused by a perfect storm of wind and terrain.

"An easy way to think of it is if you have flames that are normally heat rising upward and if the wind blows it sideways, now it is starting to preheat the fuels as the fire is burning. So the fuels are drier when the flames get to it and ignite more easily, more readily, and then continue to grow faster," Carroll told FOX40.

The evacuee shelter has been relocated to Shasta College at 11555 Old Oregon Trail in Redding.

In Southern California, thousands remained evacuated Thursday as a suspected arson wildfire burned in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.