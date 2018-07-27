Carr Fire Causes Redding and Surrounding Area Evacuations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDDING -- While the Carr fire continues to burn in Redding, many who live in the northwest part of the city are eager to get back to check on their homes.

As fire fighters continue to get a handle on the fire, Dave and Vicki Nelson just wanted to get back to their home in the Lake Redding neighborhood.

“We wanted to empty our refrigerator and our freezer, just to get rid of the food, just so no matter how long it takes us to get home our appliances wouldn’t be ruined,” Vicki Nelson said.

But neither were allowed back in.

“We totally understand, we’ll just deal with it,” said Vicki.

However, Lori Goyne stayed behind, doing what she can to ensure her home doesn’t burn.

“I got to put out these little stump burners you know,” stated Goyne.

While her hose may prevent a nearby hillside from burring, it can’t stop embers flying through the air.

Goyne says those embers are what caused so many other homes in her neighborhood to go up in flames.

But among the destruction, FOX40 found life; the gold fish in a pond survived the night.

Although some houses did not.

Meanwhile others are putting their faith in a higher power. Strongly believing their prayers to spare their houses will be answered.

Neighbors say five and six O’clock is the time they fear the most, because that’s when the winds are the strongest.