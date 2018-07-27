From Roseville to Raiders, Kolton Miller is Ready for the NFL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPA -- At 6 feet, 9 inches tall, Oakland Raiders first-round draft pick Kolton Miller already stands out on the football field.

Just ask his quarterback.

"He's really tall. That's the first thing I noticed," Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. "He's very tall, very athletic. He can move, can run, and he's strong."

Miller, a 22-year-old Roseville native, could be the starting left tackle for the Raiders this season. That's a job that brings with it a lot of pressure at this level -- just not yet for Miller.

"I'm just really excited. I've been waiting for this moment ever since I was a kid," he told FOX40.

Since he was drafted in April, Miller has been hitting the weight room and put on the necessary weight to stand his ground on the Raiders' offensive line.

"I put on some pounds, but I can still move with it. I'm conditioned and going to continue to work hard and keep that nutrition up," Miller said.

Head coach Jon Gruden has confidence in him.

"He's doing pretty good. He's blocking a beast over there. Bruce Irvin is one of our captains right now and he's going to test Miller every day," Gruden said. "We're really pleased with Kolt not only from an athletic standpoint, but from a mental standpoint."

The next big test for Miller and the Raiders comes Sunday when they put on full pads for the first time during training camp. After that, in just two weeks, is the first pre-season game when the Raiders host the Detroit Lions.