REDDING — The images coming out of the Carr Fire just outside Redding are haunting, and many may be looking for ways they can help.

First, GoFundMe has established a campaign with Tri Counties Bank to raise funds for fire victims. You can donate here.

The American Red Cross is also on scene. You can donate $10 by texting REDCROSS 90999.

Raley’s is also offering help to its employees in the Redding area.

UPDATE: Raley's #Redding Team Members: Please call Cassie (currently) at Raley's #RedBluff for details/updates. If you can't get a hold of Cassie, please call the Raley's Service Center at 1-800-925-9989. #CarrFire — Raley's (@raleys) July 27, 2018

Follow FOX40’s live blog for the latest fire information.

Please check back for updates.