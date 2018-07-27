‘Summer Nights of Impact’ in South Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Summer Nights of Impact, even after the police killing of Stephon Clark, included cool treats, hot tunes. and a splash of unadulterated silliness.

They're the staples of summer, but things that have been more novelty than the norm in Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood - until recently.

What's Tareemah Knox' favorite part?

"Jump-ups and snow cones," said the 7-year-old.

This free, two-night-a-week festival's been a big hit with Tereemah Knox since it started July 5th.

"I like it," she stated.

Everything Tereemah has to enjoy in front of the Sam Pannell community center is happening just a few blocks away from the scene of an incident that threatened to tear Sacramento apart - the police killing of an unarmed Stephon Clark in the backyard of his own home.

So what do a bounce house, snow cones, water balloons have to do with Stephon Clark?

"Well I think it's a lasting memory of a young man that had joy, a young man that was a part of this community...a young man that had kids. So this thing is about celebrating life...celebrating Meadowview," said Berry Accius with Voice of the Youth.

The 'Summer Nights of Impact' Accius organized looks like fun...but it's really about healing and progress, replacing some of the negativity of the Clark case and other instances of violence.

"Coming up here...it's like really safe environment for kids. You can like bring your kids. You don't have to be scared of someone coming up here and destroying everything, you know," said 17-year-old Dashounda Andrews.

That's part of what makes all this cool enough for a 17-year-old to want to hang out here.

And remember Tereemah?

Her mom has brought her four weeks in a row.

"I thought it was something you know...a good impact for the community...so it was something positive," said Kareemah Sylvester.

'Summer Nights of Impact' also features yoga, painting and other activities for parents who bring their kids out to take part in the kid-sized fun.

"When we talk about leaving an impact... when people leave this summer...they're going to remember this program," said Accius.

The program will run through August 17th.