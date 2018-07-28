Community Remembers Firefighter Killed in Motorcycle Crash Near Lincoln Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Standing at attention, dozens of firefighters lined the walkway to the entrance of Bayside Church to say goodbye to one of their own.

"Dave was the type of guy who always had a smile on his face and was always making people laugh," South Placer County Fire District Battalion Chief Darren McMillin said.

Coworkers described David Volk as someone who brought joy to the South Placer Fire District.

The 31-year-old died in a crash on Highway 65 on the night of July 12.

Investigators believe he veered off the road and hit a guard rail while riding his motorcycle near the Lincoln Boulevard off ramp.

"Well it was horrible. We got called to the scene immediately and it was devastating," McMillin explained.

Volk was a five-year veteran of the South Placer Fire Department where he served as a paramedic and an arson investigator.

"He was always looking at the next step, moving up. He started as an intern, which quickly became an apprentice. He became a full-time firefighter paramedic and then was moving onto an arson task force position. So he was always looking for that next level," McMillin said.

But, it`s not just his service as a first responder that made Volk a local hero. The Granite Bay native enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2005, inspired to serve his country after 9/11.

He earned a purple heart after surviving injuries from an explosion in Iraq.

"It`s wonderful to see the outpouring on all the military people who have come out from the marines and the community and the fire service family. It`s been a great outpouring of support," McMillin said.