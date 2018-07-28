Creek Fire Retroactively Saves House From Carr Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHASTA COUNTY -- The Carr fire has continued to grow in Shasta County and is now up to almost 84,000 acres, and it’s only five percent contained.

The Carr fire is still burning and firefighters have been busy the past 24 hours with many whom live in the county praising their efforts.

“This fire has no mercy, it’s just everywhere,” said homeowner, Sue Bee Semore.

The sound of the Carr fire gives a good idea of just how dry the terrain it’s burning really is.

Semore has a front row seat to the blaze’s destruction. Her house on Clear Creek Road near Igo is an island among a charred landscape.

But that terrain burned during the Creek Fire in June.

“It burned all the way up to the house and then this little red chicken coup; it burned the outside but we were fine,” said Semore.

Now it’s protecting her home from the Carr Fire.

But she knows the rest of Shasta County is in trouble.

“I hear it’s going this way and that way and then Anderson. My roommate said he was in Cottonwood, there was a fire that started in Cottonwood from a spot fire so it’s just everywhere,” said Semore.

Off Placer Road in Redding, crews use dozers and hoses to build a protective barrier on the western edge of the city.

While more than 500 structures have been destroyed, so many more are still threatened.

Meanwhile Semore says four years ago, her house did burn down in the Clover Fire when her son owned it.

So, she knows how hard the loss is for others.

But tonight, she’s counting her blessings.

When asked why she stayed while the Carr Fire burned all around her, Semore said, “I don’t know, its got a great view, my family is close and it’s ‘happy valley,’ you know, it’s great to be out here.”