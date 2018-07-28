Live Blog: Carr Fire Grows Out Of Control In Shasta County

FOX40 Celebrates Vacation Week!

Posted 2:18 PM, July 28, 2018, by , Updated at 01:01PM, July 28, 2018

We’re about halfway through summer and the kiddos will be heading back to school soon. So, FOX40 wants to talk about vacations before it’s too late.

From July 30 through August  3, we will be have various segments focusing on vacationing. Here are some segments to look out for.

  • Best Apps to Find Last Minute Vacation Deals
  • Pack Up and Go
  • Electronic Battery Saving Tips
  • Traveling with Kids
  • Travel Agent Advice

Send us your favorite vacation photos and you could be featured on the morning show! — Make sure you include details including names of the people in the photo and where you’re from.

Email photos to morning@fox40.com or submit them below.

