‘It Did Not Fear People’: Family Records Mouse Eating Pizza at John’s Incredible Pizza in Roseville

ROSEVILLE -- Right in the middle of the floor at John's Incredible Pizza in Roseville, a family spotted a rodent eating a piece of pizza.

Marques Castro was literally tracking that mouse's every move.

"It went down on the ground and it came back up," Castro explained.

He was attending a family birthday party at the entertainment center at about 8:30 p.m. when he spotted the mouse.

"We lost it the first time we didn't know where it was at but then it came back up and ate the pizza again," Castro said.

The mouse apparently scurried out from the game machines for a snack when Marques' cousin was opening presents.

"But it didn't finish the pizza," Castro explained.

"We saw it crawling on my nieces stroller on the wheels," Anna Winters said.

"It did not fear people, and that was concerning obviously it's comfortable to be around kids," Yadira Lopez said.

Winters and Lopez say their families are regulars at the entertainment center and this shook them to the core.

"What if it was on our glasses or our silverware? They have a buffet, what if it was crawling in the buffet? You never know," Lopez said.

But, something else was more disturbing to the guests.

"The manager didn't seems to care very much. He didn't seem sincere or even apologize," Winters said.

"He treated us like we were nothing basically," Lopez said.

But, they say they pushed the issue up the corporate chain, and started to get a better response. At the same time, their live stream video was going viral.

"This is very unusual for us we don`t have a track record of these sorts or things," Pam Ritz said over the phone.

The staff at the Roseville location declined an on camera interview, but a person speaking on the corporate office's behalf said the company does not dispute there was a mouse and they took action the next morning.

"We've also called in our pest control specialist," Ritz said.

Later in the day, the county health department also inspected the facility and says they found the kitchen to be very clean and no evidence of a rodent infestation.