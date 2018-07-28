Mandatory Evacuations in Place Due to Steele Fire in Napa County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPA COUNTY -- Napa residents have been here once before.

The devastating fires last year that killed people and destroyed homes are still so fresh in everyone’s mind.

It’s the reason many volunteers are ready to help those in need, some of whom they may not even know.

“The last fire that we had was such a tragedy. We lost many people as well as out country club but Napa residents are strong. We're resilient and what do we do when we're down and there's no other place to go but up? We rebuild,” volunteer Michael Yatty said.

CHP is reporting multiple houses have burned south of Lake Berryessa because of the Steele Fire that began just after 4:30 p.m. today.

A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles away, as Cal Fire attacked from the air as well.

So far, 150 acres have burned near Steele Canyon Road and Arroyo Grande Drive.

#SteeleFire [update] off Arroyo Grande Drive and Steele Canyon Road, Capell (Napa County) is now 150 acres and 10% contained. https://t.co/5heSjXNdHL pic.twitter.com/D4JGV2Opyq — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 29, 2018

Mandatory evacuations are underway for Berryessa Highlands: Steel Canyon from Rimrock to Headlands Drive.

Volunteers at the Crosswalk Community Church on first Street in Napa say they have 150 beds ready for the evacuees.

In the past 22 years, chaplain to law enforcement and fire services in Napa County, Lee Shaw, has been there to help with 3,000 death notifications to loved ones. He says residents need to evacuate quickly once law enforcement reaches out.

“It doesn’t take but just a few minutes, a few seconds before people... it's too late," said Shaw. "You don't go back. So don't put yourselves, don't put the agencies in danger; your loved ones are gonna pay a price for maybe your mistake by hanging around.”